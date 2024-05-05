Shimla – Tourists travelling in two vehicles on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway found themselves in a precarious situation after blatantly disregarding traffic regulations. Their reckless behaviour, captured on camera, swiftly circulated across social media platforms, igniting public outrage and prompting urgent action from law enforcement authorities.

The incident, which occurred near Kandaghat, captured the attention of netizens when footage emerged showing tourists perilously hanging out of windows and perched atop vehicle roofs as their vehicles traversed the winding mountain roads. The dangerous stunt not only endangered the lives of the offenders but also posed a significant risk to other road users.

Upon receiving reports of the alarming behaviour, local police sprang into action, swiftly intercepting the errant tourists in Kandaghat and escorting them to the nearest police station for further action. Following due process, the tourists were issued fines totalling Rs 3,000 each for violating traffic regulations, in addition to being temporarily detained as a deterrent against future infractions.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences of irresponsible behaviour on the roads, particularly in hilly terrains known for their challenging driving conditions. The Police have reiterated the importance of adhering to traffic laws to ensure the safety of all road users and minimize the risk of accidents.

In light of the incident, the police have intensified patrols along the Kalka-Shimla NH, deploying additional personnel to monitor and enforce compliance with traffic regulations. Tourists and locals alike are advised to exercise caution and prioritize safety while travelling on the region’s highways.

As the video continues to circulate on social media platforms, sparking widespread condemnation of the tourists’ actions, authorities emphasize the need for collective responsibility in promoting road safety in Himachal Pradesh.