Shimla: APG Shimla University has received the Education Leader Award-2023 for its outstanding contribution to vocational, technical higher education and qualitative education. The university’s remarkable achievement was recognized at the Education Leaders Conclave and Awards program organized by the esteemed Observe Now Media Group in Chandigarh.

The Education Leader Award-2023 is given to institutions that have demonstrated excellence in providing quality education, particularly during challenging times. APG Shimla University was recognized for its use of software like Editch for Outcome Education, which enabled the university to provide seamless education during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. This award acknowledges the university’s commitment to providing skill-based education in the field of higher education.

Chancellor Er. Suman Vikrant expressed his pride in receiving the award on behalf of the university. He credited the professors, department heads, deans, teachers, and students of the university, emphasizing that their hard work and dedication were instrumental in achieving this recognition. The Chancellor also acknowledged the support of the university management and administration for their efforts in providing quality education to students.

The Education Leaders Conclave and Awards program received over a hundred nominations from educational institutions across India. APG Shimla University was the first higher education institution from Himachal Pradesh to receive the award, which was presented by Anup Gupta, Mayor of Chandigarh, who was the special guest at the event.

With this award, APG Shimla University has set a new standard for excellence in learning initiative and skill development in the field of higher education. The university’s commitment to providing students with a world-class education has been recognized by the Education Leaders Conclave and Awards program, cementing its position as one of India’s leading universities.