Shimla: Una district has emerged as the new Covid-19 hotspot as the district has recorded 102 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest single-day spike in any district in recent months. And now the district has 617 virus cases. Una also witnessed six recoveries. Behind Una is Kangra where 64 persons have tested positive on Thursday taking its active caseload to 366.

Coronavirus cases also continue to surge in other parts of the state as 315 cases have been reported today, the highest single-day count in recent months.

Apart from Una and Kangra, as many as 47 cases have been reported in Solan, 37 in Sirmaur, 23 in Hamirpur, 17 in Bilaspur, 12 in Shimla, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, three in Mandi, and one person has tested positive in Kinnaur district.

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state on Thursday, taking total death toll to 1016. A 61-year-old man has died due to the virus in Una while a 58-year-old man died in Kangra.

With 10,739 cases, Shimla remains the worst hit district while Mandi ranks second as 10,395 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. About 9,137 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kangra district while 7,166 persons have tested positive in Solan district.

So far, 4,506 cases have been reported in Kullu district, 3,833 in Sirmour district, 3,794 in Una district, 3,265 in Hamirpur, 2,997 in Chamba and 1,395 in Kinnaur. Lahaul-Spiti district remains the least affected district with 1,259 cases.