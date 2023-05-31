Shimla – APG Shimla University has partnered with Reliance Jio to pioneer the launch of Jio True 5G services, making it the first university in Himachal Pradesh to provide this cutting-edge technology. As a leading educational institution in Asia known for its rapid growth, APG Shimla University is set to revolutionize connectivity for its students, faculty, and staff.

Reliance Jio unveiled the Jio True 5G services during a launch event held at APG Shimla University’s auditorium. This partnership marks the university’s exclusive collaboration with Jio to bring comprehensive 5G coverage to every corner of its campus, including academic blocks, departments, hostels, classrooms, laboratories, recreational areas, training centers, sports facilities and research facilities.

Chancellor Er Suman Vikrant expressed happiness about the partnership, highlighting the immense benefits that Jio True 5G services will bring to students from various parts of the country and abroad. The advanced technology will equip them with boundless opportunities for learning and research in emerging fields like artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

Nilesh Bhatt, Jio’s executive officer, emphasized the exclusivity of their services, underscoring Jio’s distinction as the sole provider of 5G connectivity across the entire APG Shimla University campus.

The partnership between APG Shimla University and Reliance Jio represents a significant leap in bridging the digital divide and propelling the educational landscape into a future-oriented realm. With Jio True 5G services, APG Shimla University is poised to establish new connectivity benchmarks, empower its students and faculty, and solidify its position as a frontrunner in delivering a technologically advanced educational environment.