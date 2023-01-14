Solan: Shoolini University has stunned other leading universities of the country as Solan-based University has attained an h-index of 100, making it the highest in North India and second in the country among institutions set up after 2008.

The h-index denotes quality research and is calculated on the basis of the number of citations equalling the number of research papers. The h-index is calculated on the basis of Scopus indicators, considered the most reputable abstract and citation databases for academic literature.

Shoolini University’s 100 h-index implies that its 100 research papers have been cited at least 100 times or more. This parameter is also dependent on the age of the establishment of the university.

Recently, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 placed Shoolini University in a band of 351-400 globally and 2nd in India, with only IISC Bangalore ahead of the University. In citations (research influence), Shoolini University has been ranked 39th globally and no. 1 in India.

University’s Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla said the achievement reflects the quality of research and the dedication and hard work put in by the scholars at the university. He said as per the Scopus database, the total number of publications now stands at 2880 and citations at 53,687.

Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand said the H-index of a hundred clearly shows the quality and relevance of the research work undertaken by researchers at Shoolini University.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla congratulated the university’s researchers and faculty members, he said that it appeared to be a difficult task a few years ago, but “we completed it in a short period of time”.