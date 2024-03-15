In a recent alarming discovery, harmful chemicals have been detected in cotton candy sold in Solan city of Himachal Pradesh. Six samples of cotton candy, sourced from various vendors within the city, have failed to meet safety standards, raising serious concerns about public health.

On February 20, the Food Safety Department of the Municipal Corporation undertook a sampling initiative, collecting seven samples of cotton candy from different suppliers across Solan City. These samples were dispatched to CTL Kandaghat for comprehensive testing.

The subsequent report unveiled a startling revelation: the analyzed cotton candy contained traces of Rhodamine-B, a chemical compound known for its carcinogenic properties. Rhodamine-B poses significant health risks, including its potential to induce cancer, making its presence in consumable items an egregious violation of safety regulations.

The use of Rhodamine-B in food products is strictly prohibited due to its detrimental health effects. Despite this, its presence in the cotton candy raises questions about the regulatory oversight and quality control mechanisms within the local confectionery industry.

Following the damning report, the Food Safety Department of the Municipal Corporation has taken swift action, issuing notices to the implicated vendors. These notices demand a response within 30 days, necessitating accountability and remedial measures to rectify the situation.

Notably, the sampling initiative on February 20 targeted a variety of cotton candy colors, including pink, orange, purple, yellow, sea green, white, and a green-violet mix. This diverse range of samples was selected based on suspicions regarding the use of Rhodamine-B, particularly in achieving the characteristic pink hue of cotton candy.

Further exacerbating the issue is the revelation that the individual vending cotton candy in Solan city is a migrant, raising additional questions about regulatory compliance and enforcement across demographic lines.

The detection of harmful chemicals in cotton candy underscores the critical need for stringent quality control measures and robust regulatory oversight within the food industry.