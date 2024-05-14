Mandi – In a significant development ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has filed her nomination papers as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

Accompanied by BJP party members, Ranaut submitted her nomination papers before Returning Officer Apoorva Devgan at the Mandi parliamentary constituency office. Before filing her nomination, she led a roadshow from Paddal Maidan to the District Commissioner’s office, accompanied by BJP supporters.

During the roadshow, BJP supporters showcased their solidarity with Ranaut, and the event was seen as a response to recent campaign efforts by political rivals, notably the Congress party.

Addressing the media amidst the flurry of activity, Ranaut expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support and enthusiasm witnessed throughout the Mandi parliamentary constituency. Emphasizing her local roots, Ranaut underscored the significance of her candidacy, portraying herself as the embodiment of Mandi’s aspirations.

“There is a festive atmosphere enveloping the entire Mandi parliamentary constituency today,” Ranaut remarked, alluding to the profound sense of pride and anticipation among the electorate. “As Mandi’s daughter, I am committed to securing victory, propelled by the unwavering support of the people.”

With Ranaut’s nomination, all eyes are now firmly fixed on the impending electoral contest. As the political drama unfolds, the stage is set for a fiercely contested battle, with Ranaut poised to navigate the complexities of electoral politics in pursuit of victory.