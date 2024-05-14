Manali – Gurling Ramchandrapa Garil (62), a tourist from Karnataka, tragically passed away while trekking in Jagatsukh, near the popular tourist destination of Manali.

Garil was part of a group of 25 trekkers from Karnataka who had arrived in Manali on May 10 for a trekking expedition. On May 12, as the group proceeded from Camp No. 1 Negi Dugh towards Camp No. 2 Kurdi Dugh, Garil’s health deteriorated rapidly, experiencing chest pains. Despite immediate efforts to seek medical assistance and transport him to a hospital, Garil was declared dead upon arrival.

DSP Manali KD Sharma confirmed that medical professionals attributed Garil’s death to a heart attack. The deceased’s family has been informed of the tragic incident.

This incident follows closely after another tourist tragedy in Himachal Pradesh, where Sugumaran (67) from Tamil Nadu passed away suddenly while staying in a private hotel in Shimla. The circumstances surrounding both deaths highlight the importance of prioritizing health and safety while engaging in outdoor activities.