Solan: In a disturbing incident, an engineering student immolated himself in the public toilet of Solan’s children’s park at The Mall, Solan.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday around 3:00 pm when he rushed to the public toilet with petrol and locked himself in the toilet.

The people, who were present in the park, immediately informed the police after they saw smoke and heard him screaming in pain.

Police reached the spot and rushed him to Civil Hospital, Solan where he was declared brought dead.

A youth was identified as a Patiala resident and was studying engineering at a private university in Solan.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Solan confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation. He said that the eyewitnesses saw him going towards the toilet with a bottle of petrol.