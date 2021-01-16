Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur started Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the State from IGMC Shimla.

He said that in the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination, 93,000 doses would be administered to the front-line warriors including health care workers of the State. He said that today 2,529 health care workers were being administered dose through 27 identified sites in the State. He said that about 74,500 health workers would be vaccinated and each beneficiary would be provided two doses and second dose would be administered after interval of 28 days.

The State Government has constituted State Level Steering Committee, State Task Force, District Task Force and Block Task Force to monitor effectively administration of vaccination of Covid-19.

State Vaccination Store has been set up at Shimla while Regional vaccine store had been established at Mandi and Dharamshala, besides that District Vaccine Stores has been set up in all the 12 districts of the State besides 386 cold chain points in the State.