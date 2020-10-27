Cabinet nod to create 6 Nagar panchayats Kandaghat, Amb, Ani, Nirmand, Chirgoan and Nerwa

Shimla: Amidst the strong opposition from the adjoining panchayats, the State Cabinet today decided to upgrade Municipal Councils, Mandi, Solan and Palampur to Municipal Corporations by inclusion of adjoining areas.

To soften the concern of people of newly upgraded MCs’, the Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet gives Tax exemption for three years.

Himachal Cabinet Meeting

The State Cabinet also decided to create six new Nagar Panchayats viz. Kandaghat in Solan district, Amb in Una district, Ani and Nirmand in Kullu district and Chirgoan and Nerwa in Shimla district. It also gave its nod for re-organization of these Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

This includes Ner Chowk and Karsog in district Mandi and Nagar Panchayat Jwali in Kangra district by exclusion and inclusion of certain areas.

The Cabinet decided to exempt land and buildings in newly included areas of these Urban Local Bodies from payment of general tax for a period of three years and to retain the customary rights as provided in the Wazib-Ul-Urz in the record of rights.

Cabinet also decided that election to the ULBs in the State (including newly created nagar panchayats) and newly created Municipal Corporations of Mandi, Solan and Palampur would be conducted in January, 2021 after consultation with State Election Commission.

The elections to Municipal Corporation Dharamshala shall also be conducted with all ULBs in January, 2021 to avoid repetitive elections and associated expenditure.

The elections for Shimla Municipal Corporation will be conducted in due course in 2022.