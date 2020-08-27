Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has informed to upgrade the Municipal Councils Solan and Mandi to the Municipal Corporations.

State Election Commission spokesperson, in a press statement, today informed that the State Election Commission has issued programme for delimitation and reservations of wards of Municipalities in the State.

The statement further read “the department of Urban Development has informed the Commission that the state government has decided to upgrade Municipal councils Solan and Mandi to Municipal Corporations.”

Official statement from the Dept of Public Relation claimed that the State Election Commission has directed to start the process for delimitation and reservations of wards in respect of Municipal Council Mandi and Solan.

Update: However, a notification of the State Election Commission clarified that as the Department of of Urban Development has informed the Commission on 19 August about its decision to upgrade the Mandi and Solan Council to the Corporations, Election Commission under section 281 of HP Municipal Act 1994, Rule 6 of HP Municipal Election Rules 2015, directs to held the process of delimitation and reservation of wards in abeyance.