Shimla: BJP State president Suresh Kashyap said that the recent launch of a third front will have no impact on the political dynamics of Himachal Pradesh.

While addressing the media persons here on Wednesday, he said that there have been many occasions when the third front in Himachal has always failed.

Kashyap has welcomed the decision of the state government for formation of three new Municipal Corporation and creation six new Nagar Panchyats besides re-organization of few Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) by exclusion and inclusion of certain areas.

“This is for the first time in the history of Himachal that the three Municipal councils Mandi, Palampur and Solan have been upgraded to Municipal Corporation. This will lead to the over-all development of these towns and the public will be provided with better facilities and services.

There is migration of the people from rural to urban areas for education and employment and it has become more important to provide better basic facilities to the urban areas, he said, adding that these newly formed municipal corporations will be eligible for various central schemes and projects.

More funds will now be allotted to these three towns and this will also lead to employment generation for the people, said he.

“The government has also decided to exempt land and buildings in the newly included areas of these ULBs from payment of general tax for a period of three years instead of previous provision of two years,” said Kashyap.