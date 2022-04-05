Solan: A group of students of a private university along with a local Eco-Club have collected and disposed of one ton of garbage from Karol peak in the Solan district.

Karol peak, situated at the altitude of 2240 meters and is the highest peak in Solan district, has religious significance as it’s believed that Pandavas had stayed at the cave during their journey towards the Himalayas.

Paying obeyance to this religious place, locals and tourists often visit this place. However, they throw plastic garbage en route.

Aiming to clean the Karol peak, Waknaghat based Bahra University and the local Basal Eco-Club came together and organised a cleanliness drive to clean the pious Karol hill.

As many as 70 youngsters participated in the drive and collected over one ton of plastic and other waste.