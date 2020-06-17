Shimla: Jai Ram Thakur led state government has promised to prioritize the development of Arki assembly constituency. Arki assembly segment is being represented by Congress Veteran politician and former Chief Minister of State Virbhadra Singh.

CM jai Ram Thakur, while addressing the virtual rally of Arki BJP Mandal through video conferencing, claimed that the state govt is giving top priority for development of Arki area of Solan district.

Referring to the development of Arki Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said that about Rs. 62 crores had been spent by the Public Works Department for construction of roads, bridges and buildings in the area besides Rs. 31 crores on construction of irrigation and drinking water supply schemes by the Jal Shakti Department.

Besides, Rs. 3.17 crore had been disbursed to 8644 beneficiaries of social security pension as three-month advance pension.

The Chief Minister said that technology was the only mode of communication with the people of the State in this time of Covid-19 pandemic. The whole world has been adversely affected due to the Corona virus and India was no exception. However, the situation in Himachal Pradesh was under control and there was no community spread of this virus which was a matter of great relief, he further claimed.