DGP Kundu camping at Sundernagar to supervise the probe

Mandi: With two more deaths, the toll in the Mandi Liquor Tragedy at Salapad and Kangu in Sundernagar in Mandi district has mounted to seven on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Sita Ram and Bhagat Ram of Malthani village of Sundernagar. Bhagat Ram was undergoing treatment at Nerchok Medical College, while Sita Ram has died at home.

So far, Police has arrested four accused. Sohan Lala (27), Pradeep Kumar (47), Jagdish Chand (53) and Achchar Singh (69). They were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court Sundernagar and were granted seven days of police custody.

DGP Sanjay Kundu has camped at Sundernagar to supervise the probe.

Four persons have been arrested and further investigation is in progress. Updates related to case shall be shared in future. pic.twitter.com/ejlTdwzqLu — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) January 20, 2022

IPS Arvind Digvijay Negi has also been made a member of SIT, constituted to probe the case.

The police have seized 52 boxes of country-made and other liquor besides finding four boxes of empty bottles of country-made and other liquor during the raids.

Meanwhile, the district administration has given Rs 50,000 each to the kin of the deceased. The state government has announced to give Rs 8 lakh to the affected families.