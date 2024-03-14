Shimla – In a strategic move aimed at reinforcing party unity and consolidating power dynamics within the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has elevated Kewal Singh Pathania, the Congress MLA representing Shahpur in Kangra district, to cabinet rank. Pathania’s appointment as the Government Chief Whip marks a significant milestone in his political career, placing him on par with cabinet ministers in terms of influence.

The decision to entrust Pathania with this crucial role comes amidst efforts by the government to address internal concerns and stabilize its political footing following a period of uncertainty. With the recent appointment of Bhavani Singh Pathania, another Congress MLA from Kangra district, to a similar position, the focus on Kangra district within the administration is evident, reflecting the Chief Minister’s commitment to the region.

Pathania’s journey from grassroots politics with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) to his current position has been characterized by a growing alliance with CM Sukhu. Their close collaboration in recent months has not only solidified Pathania’s position within the party but has also positioned him as a trusted ally of the Chief Minister, contributing to his elevation to cabinet rank.

Pathania’s role as Government Chief Whip is expected to streamline party discipline and facilitate smoother coordination between the government and the legislature.

As Himachal Pradesh navigates its political turmoil, Pathania’s elevation to cabinet rank serves as a testament to the Congress-led government’s commitment to strengthening its hold on power and fostering cohesion within the party.