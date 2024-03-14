Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has commenced the application process for filling 137 PhD seats across 23 departments for the academic session 2023-24. The University’s Dean’s Studies Office has invited online applications from eligible students, with the deadline set for March 30. Online application forms will be available on the university’s website starting March 14.

In a notable departure from previous practices, HPU is now incorporating the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, which include a 12-mark Research Aptitude Interview in addition to the entrance examination. Dean of Studies, Professor BK Shivram, clarified in admission information orders that candidates with at least 55 percent marks in any PG course or its equivalent B grade will be eligible for the PhD entrance examination. Additionally, there will be a five percent relaxation in marks and grace for reserved category students, as per the university’s decision.

The entrance examination will carry a total of 80 marks, with the qualifying threshold set at 50 percent for general category candidates and 45 percent for reserved category students. Notably, students who have qualified NET JRF and other national-level scholarship examinations will receive a 10 percent weightage in the marks obtained in the entrance examination, while SLET and MPhil qualifiers can obtain up to 50 percent weightage.

The distribution of seats across various departments is as follows: 12 seats in Chemistry, 7 in Mathematics, 3 in Physics, 3 in Bioscience Botany, 9 in Zoology, 6 in Biotechnology, 6 in the Physical Education Department, 11 in Computer Science, 5 in English, 5 in Hindi, 3 in Sanskrit, 3 in Commerce, 10 in Economics, 1 in the Visual Arts Department, 3 in Journalism and Mass Communication, 2 in Geography, 1 in the Sociology and Social Work Department, 8 in the Law Department, 5 in Psychology, 14 in the Institute of Vocational Studies Tourism, 10 in the University Business School, 10 in Management, 8 in the Education Department, and 3 in Microbiology.

Prospective candidates are asked to adhere to the application deadlines and eligibility criteria outlined by the university to ensure a smooth application process for the coveted PhD seats.