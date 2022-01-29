Sujanpur/Hamirpur: Taking big action against the mining mafia, police have seized five JCB machines and 13 tippers while mining on Beas River in the Sujanpur subdivision of the Hamirpur district.

Police have also detained 16 drivers and registered cases under various sections of the Mining Act.

The police, acting on secret information, have carried out the raid in the middle of the night and caught the mining activities red-handed.

Hamirpur SP Dr Aakriti Sharma led the police team. Police personnel of Jungle Beri Battalion Hamirpur Police Line were also part of the action team. This is the biggest action taken by the Hamirpur District Police against the mining mafia so far.