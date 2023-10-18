Shimla – In a resounding declaration of their commitment to sustainable energy and environmental responsibility, SJVN’s renowned Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has officially stepped into the realm of Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) trading. The move comes as the world is facing mounting pressure to transition to cleaner, more eco-friendly energy solutions in the fight against climate change.

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN, made the announcement, emphasizing the critical role RECs play in advancing renewable energy adoption. It’s a bold stride that amplifies the power station’s role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner, greener power generation.

A Global Trend Towards Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs)

Around the globe, governments are introducing Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPO) to obligate industries to embrace renewable energy sources, ensuring a more sustainable future for all. Industries can fulfil their RPO commitments by either producing renewable energy themselves or procuring it from renewable sources.

However, a challenge looms – how to bridge the gap between the availability of renewable energy and the requirements set by RPOs. This is where RECs come into play, serving as a market-based instrument aimed at facilitating RPO compliance. Organizations can now meet their RPOs by acquiring RECs from energy exchanges, with each REC representing the consumption of one Megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable energy.

Nathpa Jhakri Power Station’s Transition to REC Trading

Nand Lal Sharma explained that, effective from January 1, 2023, the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Power Station is officially registered for REC trading until December 31, 2027. This registration unlocks the potential for the power station to trade a substantial volume of RECs, estimated at 57.5 Lakh annually. These certificates equate to an additional revenue stream of approximately Rupees 10 crores each year for SJVN.

The step taken by SJVN signifies more than just a financial gain; it underscores their commitment to embracing cleaner energy practices. By participating in REC trading, Nathpa Jhakri Power Station is actively contributing to the global initiative to combat climate change and promote sustainability. The power station’s proactive approach in embracing REC trading is an inspiring example for other organizations to follow in the pursuit of a greener, more sustainable future.

A Vision for a Greener Tomorrow

As the world faces pressing environmental challenges, the transition to renewable energy is no longer an option but a necessity. SJVN’s Nathpa Jhakri Power Station’s dedication to REC trading exemplifies the role that companies can play in leading the way towards a more sustainable and eco-conscious future. With this transformative step, SJVN sets a high standard for clean energy practices, reaffirming its commitment to shaping a greener, more responsible world for all.