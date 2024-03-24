In a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) pursuit of power, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania has advised BJP leaders to heed the advice of former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar. Pathania’s remarks come in the wake of Kumar’s assertion that merely constructing the Ram temple is insufficient; rather, it is imperative to embody the principles espoused by Lord Ram in one’s conduct.

Pathania condemned what he perceived as the BJP’s abandonment of the values exemplified by Lord Ram, accusing the party of orchestrating power grabs through the utilization of financial resources and other questionable tactics. He lamented that the BJP leadership’s fixation on power has led them astray from moral rectitude and the teachings of Lord Ram.

“Ram is Maryada Purushottam,” Pathania emphasized, contrasting the revered figure with what he sees as the BJP’s descent into ignoble political maneuvers. He accused BJP leaders of compromising the dignity of governance, asserting that the party has severed its connection with Lord Ram’s ideals.

Highlighting recent political developments, Pathania pointed to the absorption of six Congress rebels and three independents into the BJP fold as evidence of the ruling party’s machinations to destabilize the government. He criticized the BJP’s extravagant expenditure on wooing defectors, symbolized by helicopter tours, chartered planes, and stays in luxury hotels at taxpayers’ expense.

Pathania cautioned that the BJP’s disregard for democratic principles and public welfare would not go unnoticed by the electorate. He underscored the electorate’s vigilance, asserting that voters are poised to deliver a resounding rebuke to the BJP for any attempts to undermine the democratic process.

Pathania reaffirmed his confidence in the Congress government and claimed that the party draws its strength from the people of Himachal Pradesh. He expressed optimism that the government would complete its mandated term, buoyed by the unwavering support of the electorate.