Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet gave its nod to declare the results of the Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) or JOA (IT) Code-817 examination. This decision, taken during a meeting of the Cabinet Sub Committee overseeing the selection process, marks a significant step forward in the state’s recruitment efforts in the IT sector.

With this approval, the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog has been authorized to proceed with the necessary steps for result declaration. The JOA (IT) Code-817 aspirants were protesting and demanding a declaration of the result.

Additionally, the Cabinet addressed various other matters aimed at enhancing the functionality of different government departments. It approved the filling of 113 driver positions in the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department to ensure smooth operations.

Furthermore, the Cabinet sanctioned the recruitment of 50 clerk positions in the H.P. Secretariat through direct recruitment, aiming to strengthen administrative functions.