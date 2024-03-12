Shimla – In a devastating incident, a grandfather and his grandson lost their lives while six others sustained serious injuries after a jeep met with a tragic accident on the Gujandli-Devrighat link road under the Rohru sub-division of Shimla district.

The accident occurred as the victims were en route to the Narayan Mandir for darshan when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Charot Scissors. The jeep veered off the road, plunging approximately 50 meters down a slope.

The deceased have been identified as Bahadur Singh, a resident of village Gujandli, district Shimla, and his grandson Akshat (10). Tragically, both lost their lives on the spot.

As soon as the authorities received information about the accident, the police promptly arrived at the scene. They took control of the deceased bodies, conducted post-mortem examinations, and handed them over to the grieving relatives. The injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment at Rohru Hospital.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident and have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident. According to DSP Rohru Ravindra Kumar Negi, the driver’s loss of control near Charot Scissors triggered the tragic incident.