Shimla – In a tragic turn of events, three individuals lost their lives after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep ditch in the Balson area, falling approximately 300 meters below the road. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims, all hailing from Uttarakhand, were travelling in a Swift car bearing registration number UK 07 Z-9695. The vehicle met with a fatal accident near Dhanat in the Balson area of Shimla district at around 4 pm.

According to statements provided by DSP Siddharth Sharma of Theog police station, the authorities received information from locals about the car’s accident. Promptly responding to the distress call, the police, along with the assistance of local residents, initiated efforts to extricate the occupants from the wreckage.

Despite the valiant rescue attempts, tragically, all three individuals succumbed to their injuries before they could be brought out of the ditch.

The incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers inherent in travel, underscoring the importance of vigilance and adherence to safety measures on the roads.