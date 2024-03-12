New Delhi – In a pivotal development, the Supreme Court has slated the next hearing for the petition filed by six disqualified Congress MLAs on March 18. The disqualified legislators are yet to secure relief from the apex court, as their case was deliberated upon by a bench comprising Justices Sanjeev Khanna, Dipankar Dutta, and PK Mishra on Tuesday.

During the Tuesday hearing, the three-member bench raised a crucial question: Why did the disqualified MLAs not approach the High Court before seeking intervention from the Supreme Court? The contentious situation leading to their disqualification was instigated by the actions of the MLAs themselves. It is noteworthy that the rebels have contested the decision of State Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania in the Supreme Court.

Should the disqualified MLAs receive a favourable ruling from the Supreme Court, it could potentially unleash a political storm in Himachal Pradesh. Conversely, if the disqualification decision stands, the state might witness by-elections in six assembly constituencies. All eyes, not only of political stakeholders but also citizens across the country, are keenly fixed on the upcoming Supreme Court hearing.

The petition has been lodged on behalf of the disqualified Congress MLAs, namely Chaitanya Sharma, Devendra Kumar Bhutto, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Rajendra Rana, Ravi Thakur, and Sudhir Sharma. Interestingly, the Congress rebels have not only challenged the decision of the Speaker but have also included State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan as a party in their petition alongside Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. The outcome of this legal battle holds significant implications for the political landscape in Himachal Pradesh.