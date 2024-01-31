Mandi – In a heart-wrenching incident near Bindravani in the Mandi district, a car bore the brunt of a falling stone, resulting in the tragic loss of a woman’s life. The unfortunate event unfolded as the vehicle, registration number HP 33 E 9028, journeyed from Pandoh to Mandi. The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Promila Devi.

The group had undertaken a trip to Pandoh for land-related work and was returning when the incident occurred. In the vicinity of Bindravani, a sizable stone dislodged from the hill and crashed onto the front seat of the car. The impact was severe, causing profound head injuries to Promila, rendering her unconscious.

Yashpal, driving the vehicle took injured occupants, including the unconscious Promila, to the zonal hospital. Despite the dedicated efforts of medical personnel, Promila succumbed to her injuries. The three other women and Yashpal sustained partial injuries but are currently under medical care.

The Police have started an investigation into the incident to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.