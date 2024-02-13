In a heartbreaking turn of events, the lifeless body of Vetri Duraisemi (45), a tourist from Tamil Nadu, who had gone missing in the Sutlej River following a road accident, was recovered near Pangi drain at around 2:00 pm on Monday. The tragic incident occurred near Kashang drain on National Highway 5, where an Innova vehicle plunged into the Sutlej River on February 4.

Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur, Dr. Amit Kumar Sharma, confirmed the recovery of Vetri Duraisemi’s body and credited the Mahunag Diving Association Sudarnagar Mandi for their efforts in locating and retrieving the deceased. The recovery marked the end of an eight-day search operation that involved multiple agencies, including the Indian Navy, District Disaster Management Authority Kinnaur, NDRF, STRF, Police, and Home Guards.

During the accident, one person lost their life on the spot, and another was injured. The search operation was launched immediately to locate Vetri Duraisemi, who had gone missing in the river. The injured person was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The joint search operation, spanning over a week, witnessed rigorous efforts from the rescue teams, who braved challenging conditions to locate the missing tourist.

The announcement of a reward added a poignant element to the search. The father of the deceased had publicly declared a reward of Rs 1 crore for the person or team who successfully found his son’s body.