Parwanoo – In a devastating incident on the Parwanoo Bypass National Highway-5, a truck lost control, and collided with a bike and a car, resulting in two fatalities and leaving three individuals injured.

The accident occurred around 6 pm on Sunday when a truck en route towards Parwanoo veered out of control, broke through the divider, and entered the opposite lane. A car and a bike, both heading from Chandigarh, bore the brunt of the collision.

The car, carrying four occupants from Panchkula to Dharampur, included individuals from various regions – Nurpur in Kangra district, Uttar Pradesh, Mandi district, and Sangrur, Punjab. Tragically, two lives were lost in the car: Aditya from Mandi and Harman Deep from Punjab.

On the bike, a husband, wife, and child from Koti suffered severe injuries. They were returning home from Kalka when the accident occurred.

The collision resulted in a traffic jam stretching over 4 kilometers on both sides of the highway, complicating rescue efforts. Police, along with local volunteers, initiated rescue operations.

The couple on the bike was successfully rescued with the help of local residents, while the occupants of the car were extricated using three cranes and a JCB. All injured individuals were promptly taken to the ESI Hospital in Parwanoo for medical treatment.

DSP Pranav Chauhan confirmed the unfortunate demise of Aditya and Harman Deep, emphasizing that the police are investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic accident.