Collaborative Efforts Aim to Secure Year-Round Access and Strategic Resilience

Shimla – To ensure uninterrupted access to the Kinnaur region and strengthen strategic resilience, the Public Works Minister has initiated a collaborative effort with the Border Roads Organization (BRO). The focus of this partnership is on developing strategic alternate routes that would guarantee connectivity to Kinnaur throughout the year.

During a recent high-level meeting, the Public Works Minister highlighted the paramount importance of reliable routes to Kinnaur. He underscored the necessity of diversifying connectivity options to safeguard against weather-related disruptions, which often pose a challenge in this mountainous terrain. Four alternate routes, including the historically significant Hindustan-Tibet route, were identified as pivotal to this initiative. These routes hold not only infrastructural significance but also strategic value, given the region’s geopolitical context.

In a resolute call to action, the Minister urged the BRO to prioritize the enhancement of these routes. He stressed that robust connectivity is not just a convenience but a strategic necessity, particularly in the face of potential disruptions due to adverse weather conditions.

This meeting also shed light on the existing traffic flow to Kinnaur, which remains relatively smooth. Additionally, the government is actively seeking financial support from the central government to the tune of Rs. 48 crore for the vital Manali-Sarchu road project, further underlining the administration’s commitment to reinforcing crucial roadways.

Simultaneously, the Minister conducted a virtual assembly with department officials to evaluate ongoing efforts to restore roads damaged by recent heavy rains across the state. This comprehensive review brought together senior officers from various zones, emphasizing a unified approach to disaster recovery and infrastructure repair.

Highlighting the extent of the destruction wrought by heavy rains, the Minister emphasized that over 600 roads in the state are presently blocked. Urgent action is being taken to restore these critical lifelines. An ambitious target has been set to reopen approximately 550 roads within a short span of three days. The Minister, demonstrating a sense of urgency, called upon all officers to work relentlessly around the clock to achieve this goal.

The department is gearing up for weekly review meetings via video conferencing across all four zones, signalling a commitment to transparent communication, meticulous planning, and efficient coordination.