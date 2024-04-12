Shimla – A woman lost her life and a man sustained injuries in a collision involving HRTC buses at the Old Bus Stand. One taxi driver, fortunate to escape unscathed, vividly recounts the terrifying ordeal.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10 am when an HRTC bus, stationary at the Old Bus Stand, was rear-ended by another HRTC bus. The collision also caused significant damage to a parked motorcycle nearby.

Eyewitnesses recount scenes of chaos and panic as bystanders rushed to assist the victims. Both the woman and the injured man were rushed to Deen Dyal Upadhyay Hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the woman tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Eyewitnesses on the scene have raised alarming allegations of a delayed response from HRTC officials and the police. Authorities are launching investigations into the collision.