Shimla – In a show of solidarity and protest, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) organized a Torch (Mashaal) procession against the BJP and its allies. The march, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, commenced at the historic Ridge and concluded at Ambedkar Chowk, Chaura Maidan in Shimla today. The procession aimed to denounce what the HPCC perceives as attempts by the BJP to destabilize the elected state government through unconstitutional means.

The March saw the participation of HPCC President Pratibha Singh, Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Speaker, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs, various office bearers, as well as party leaders and office bearers. The event attracted a massive gathering of supporters who voiced their concern over what they believe to be a challenge to the democratic process.

Addressing the crowd, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the BJP of resorting to cheap tactics to overthrow the elected government. He asserted that the BJP attempted to subvert the democratic process and mocked democratic norms unethically. Sukhu claimed that the opposition party sought to topple the Congress-led government, disregarding the significant mandate given to the Congress by the people of the state.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the state, the Chief Minister criticized the previous government for leaving behind a deteriorating fiscal health and a substantial debt burden. He emphasized that the current government’s focus is on serving the people of the state with a commitment to ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ (Systemic Change). Sukhu clarified that their tenure is dedicated to the welfare of the people, not merely to enjoy power.

“We have not come for enjoying power but for serving the people of the State with a motto of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan,'” Sukhu remarked during his address. He expressed determination to complete the full five-year term in the service of the people and vowed not to let any external forces hinder the developmental progress of the state.

The Chief Minister urged supporters to stand united against what he termed as “evil forces” attempting to obstruct the state’s development.