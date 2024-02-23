Kullu: In a heart-wrenching incident, a school bus belonging to MPS School of Banjar met with an accident today near Ghiyagi at Banjar in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The bus, carrying students to school, lost control and plunged approximately 50 meters down the road, leaving five children injured.

The injured students were rushed to Banjar Hospital for immediate medical attention. Two of the injured, in critical condition, have been referred to Kullu for advanced medical care.

SP Kullu, Karthikeyan Gokul Chandran, confirmed the accident and stated that the police are investigating the matter to determine the cause of the accident.