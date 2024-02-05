In a tragic incident on Sunday, a fatal accident occurred near Pangi Nallah in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, as a car plunged 200 meters into the Satluj river, claiming the life of the driver and leaving one passenger missing, presumed drowned.

The ill-fated vehicle was en route from Lahaul and Spiti’s Kaza to Shimla, carrying three occupants, including two tourists from Tamil Nadu. The driver, identified as Tanjeev from Kaza, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a devastating descent into the river.

Tanjeev and one of the tourists were swept away by the strong current, while the third occupant, Gopinath, managed to fall onto the riverbank, sustaining serious injuries. Gopinath has been referred to a hospital in Shimla for medical attention.

Rescue operations were initiated swiftly, with Home Guard soldiers and the police working in tandem to retrieve the injured. Tanjeev’s body was recovered, but the search for the missing tourist is ongoing. The injured Gopinath is receiving medical care in Shimla.

As the rescue team tirelessly combs the area, DSP Headquarters Naveen Jalta stated, “Nothing has been found about the missing persons yet, and the injured have been referred to Shimla after receiving first aid. The police are actively investigating the case.”