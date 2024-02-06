File Photo

In a heart-wrenching development following a tragic car accident that occurred two days ago near Pangi Nalla on National Highway 5, the father of a missing youth has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for information leading to the location of his son.

The incident involved an Innova vehicle that plunged into the Sutlej river in Kinnaur district, claiming the life of one occupant, the driver, whose body has already been recovered. However, the fate of the second occupant, identified as Vetri, remains unknown, prompting his father, Saidai Duraisamy, to take matters into his own hands.

Saidai Duraisamy, who has a deep connection with Chennai’s civic life, including his tenure as a mayor, has sent a heartfelt message to Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur Dr. Amit Kumar, officially announcing the substantial reward for anyone who can trace his missing son.

The grieving father has urged residents and authorities to join hands in the ongoing search efforts along the riverbanks. His plea echoes through the Kinnaur district, as he seeks community support to bring closure to this harrowing ordeal.

In a statement to the press, Saidai Duraisamy expressed his desperation and pain, saying, “My son Vetri is still missing, and our family is going through an unimaginable ordeal. I am announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who can provide information leading to the location of my son. I implore the people of Kinnaur to come forward and help us in this time of need.”

The announcement of such a significant reward underscores the severity of the situation and the determination of the grieving father to reunite with his missing son.

Local authorities and rescue teams continue their search and recovery efforts in hopes of bringing closure to this tragic incident. The entire community remains on edge, rallying together to support the Duraisamy family in their time of need.