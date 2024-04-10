Shimla – Amid the model code of conduct enforcement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and bye-elections in Himachal Pradesh, law enforcement agencies have cracked down on various illicit activities, confiscating items including liquor, cash, drugs, and jewellery valued at Rs. 7.23 crore.

According to a spokesperson from the State Election Department, the concerted efforts of the police, excise, and other concerned authorities have led to significant seizures across the state.

The police department alone has intercepted cash amounting to Rs. 21,65,970 along with 65 grams of gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs. 3.35 lakh. Meanwhile, the excise department’s operations resulted in the confiscation of a whopping 356,195 liters of illicit liquor valued at Rs. 5.12 crores.

Furthermore, the combined efforts have led to the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics. Authorities have seized 27 kilograms of Charas valued at Rs. 53.80 lakhs, 1.40 kilograms of heroin worth Rs. 97.2 lakhs, and approximately 33.35 kilograms of Poppy Husk, which amounts to Rs. 66 thousand.

With the elections drawing closer, authorities remain vigilant, signaling a strong stance against any attempts to subvert the electoral process through illicit means.