The Congress has officially nominated Vikramaditya Singh to represent the party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from the Mandi constituency. This decision was made during a crucial meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC), which also finalized candidates for other significant constituencies in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

Vikramaditya Singh, currently serving as the Minister of Public Works Department (PWD) in the Himachal Pradesh government, brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong track record of service to the people. As the incumbent MLA from the Shimla Rural constituency, he has earned the trust and confidence of his constituents, making him a strategic choice for the Congress in the upcoming national elections.

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat holds particular significance, as it is currently represented by Vikramaditya’s mother, Pratibha Singh, who secured victory in the bye-elections. With Vikramaditya now stepping into the fray, the Congress aims to build upon the legacy established by his family and further strengthen its position in the region.

In addition to Vikramaditya’s nomination, the Congress has also nominated Vinod Sultanpuri, the sitting MLA from the Kasauli assembly constituency, to contest from Shimla.

The Central Election Committee has approved the following candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha :- pic.twitter.com/jopoETrjFS — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 13, 2024

Meanwhile, amidst the charged electoral atmosphere, the BJP has already announced its candidates for all four parliamentary constituencies in the state. Actress Kangna Ranaut is set to contest from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, while Suresh Kashyap will represent Shimla, Anurag Thakur will contest from Hamirpur, and Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj will vie for the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency.