In a bid to uphold the integrity of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a comprehensive ban on the conduct and dissemination of exit polls from 7 AM on April 19 until 06:30 PM on June 1, 2024. This directive, aimed at ensuring free and fair elections, comes in anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and Legislative Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, along with bye-elections to 25 Assembly constituencies across 12 States.

Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Himachal Pradesh, elucidated the stringent measures put forth by the ECI during this period. He emphasized that the prohibition extends to all forms of exit poll activities, including their publication or publicity through print or electronic media channels.

The decision to enforce a ban on exit polls underscores the ECI’s commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process. By curtailing the dissemination of exit poll data, the commission aims to prevent any potential influence on voter behaviour and ensure that the democratic principles of secrecy and autonomy are upheld throughout the election period.

The timing of this ban coincides with the crucial phase leading up to the elections, where political campaigns intensify and voter sentiments come to the forefront. By implementing such measures, the ECI seeks to create a level playing field for all political stakeholders and foster an environment conducive to transparent and unbiased electoral practices.