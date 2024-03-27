Cricket Icons Dhoni and Kohli to Play at Dharamshala IPL Matches

The stage is set for Dharamshala Cricket Stadium to host two electrifying IPL clashes. The IPL Governing Council has announced the schedule for the upcoming phase, featuring two action-packed encounters in Dharamshala.

Renowned for its stunning surroundings and passionate cricket fans, Dharamshala will witness Punjab Kings XI battling against both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

What heightens the excitement is Punjab’s revamped roster of opponents this season. The showdown commences on May 5 with Punjab Kings XI taking on the formidable Chennai Super Kings. Then, on May 9, the thrill continues as Punjab clashes with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Save the dates: May 5 at 3:30 pm and May 9 at 7:30 pm promise thrilling encounters under the floodlights.

Preparations are in full swing, with the HPCA ensuring an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike. As anticipation builds, cricket aficionados eagerly await the exhilarating spectacle unfolding at Dharamshala Stadium on May 5 and May 9.