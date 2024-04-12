Shimla – In a bid to ensure the smooth conduct of upcoming elections in the State, 61,472 licensed weapons have been voluntarily deposited as of Friday evening, according to a spokesperson from the State election department.

The move aims to uphold the principles of democracy by creating an environment free from inducement and coercion. The spokesperson highlighted the breakdown of arms deposited across various districts, with significant numbers reported from key regions:

– Baddi: 1,020

– Bilaspur: 4,406

– Chamba: 5,259

– Hamirpur: 3,400

– Kangra: 10,309

– Kinnaur: 1,205

– Kullu: 4,479

– Lahaul-Spiti: 205

– Mandi: 6,291

– Police district Nurpur: 3,455

– Shimla: 10,671

– Sirmaur: 4,720

– Solan: 3,557

– Una: 2,495

This proactive measure underscores the commitment of both authorities and citizens to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

Additionally, since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct following the announcement of elections, the State has received 53 complaints via the C-Vigil platform. Of these, 24 complaints had been resolved by Friday afternoon, while 29 were deemed either false or lacking in authenticity after thorough scrutiny.