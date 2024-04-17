Shimla – Amidst the political fallout from the recent Rajya Sabha elections, BJP leader Jairam Thakur launched a scathing critique of the state government during a press conference in Shimla. Thakur’s remarks centered on what he perceives as a significant erosion of moral authority within the ruling Congress party.

Thakur wasted no time in casting doubt on the government’s ethical standing, stating unequivocally, “After the results of the Rajya Sabha elections, the government has no moral right to remain in power.” He pointed to what he characterized as a failure of leadership, despite the Chief Minister’s commanding majority, suggesting internal discord within the Congress ranks.

Highlighting internal dissent within the Congress party, Thakur alleged that efforts were made to pressure the Chief Minister to resign, indicating widespread dissatisfaction with the current leadership. However, Thakur lamented that these calls for change were stifled by the looming Lok Sabha elections, leaving discontent simmering within the party ranks.

Turning his attention to the Mahila Samman Nidhi Yojana, Thakur raised questions regarding its implementation and funding, highlighting discrepancies in its mention within the state budget. He criticized what he deemed as an attempt to deceive the women of Himachal Pradesh, accusing the government of hasty announcements and potential violations of the election code of conduct.

Responding to claims of government stability made by the Deputy Chief Minister, Thakur cited recent defections within the Congress party as evidence of a weakening administration. He criticized what he perceived as the Chief Minister’s favoritism towards personal associates, at the expense of public representatives.

Thakur also addressed concerns regarding the Old Pension Scheme, dismissing Congress’ accusations of fearmongering and emphasizing BJP’s commitment to public welfare. He accused the Congress government of retaliatory actions, leading to disruptions in essential services and hindrances to central welfare schemes.

In a final salvo, Thakur derided what he characterized as the short-sightedness of Congress leaders, dismissing their achievements as inconsequential. He pledged the opposition’s vigilance in holding the government accountable and demanded transparency regarding disaster relief funds allocation.