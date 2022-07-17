Shimla: Raising questions over electoral rolls, ex-Congress Councillors of Shimla Municipal Corporation have demanded the State’s Election Commission to direct the Chief Electoral Officer to issue a revised voter list. The Councillors have also demanded the Commission to direct the CEO to invite objections in a time-bound manner.

The Councillors have alleged that there are many discrepancies in the draft voter’s list that has been prepared for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

The Councillors have alleged that the officers who prepared the voters list were not working in accordance with the MC Act and Election Rules.

In a letter to State’s Election Commission, former Congress Councillors have alleged that the voters’ list does not match with the delimitation order. The Councillors have also alleged that in many cases, the residence and polling booth of a person are falling in different wards.

In the letter, Councillors have given many examples including of Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. The Councillors have said that Bhardwaj’s residence in Strawberry Hills, which is in the newly constituted Brockhurst ward but his name in Chotta Shimla ward.

The Congress Councillors have also pointed out that many residents of the same building have been put in different wards of the town.

The Councillors have also urged the Election Commission to order Deputy Commissioner, Shimla to issue proper maps showing the boundaries of every ward.