As the nation braces itself for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Department in Himachal Pradesh is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a peaceful and fair electoral process. Under the directives of the State Chief Electoral Officer, stringent measures are being implemented to tighten surveillance across interstate borders, aiming to thwart any attempts of malpractice, particularly the influx of illegal cash and liquor.

In a bid to bolster vigilance, check posts dotting the state’s borders have been equipped with state-of-the-art CCTV cameras, enhancing monitoring capabilities. These posts are manned round-the-clock by dedicated security personnel, poised to intercept any suspicious activity. Every vehicle traversing through these checkpoints undergoes meticulous scrutiny, with a specific focus on detecting unauthorized liquor and large sums of cash.

The protocol dictates that upon uncovering any illicit contraband, whether it be bootleg liquor or unaccounted-for funds, immediate communication is dispatched to the respective Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district. This swift communication ensures timely intervention and enforcement actions, leaving no room for infractions to persist unchecked.

Moreover, anticipating the heightened demands of the electoral season, plans are in motion to supplement existing security forces with reinforcements from central agencies. These additional deployments will further fortify the vigilance efforts at check posts, augmenting the capacity to deter and apprehend offenders.

Acknowledging the transitory nature of electoral malpractice, authorities are also proactively engaging with law enforcement counterparts in neighbouring states. Collaborative efforts seek to stem the flow of illegal liquor, particularly from Punjab and Haryana, pre-emptively safeguarding against the infiltration of contraband substances into the state.