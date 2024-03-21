In a proactive move against drug trafficking, Kangra Police arrested a 22-year-old youth found in possession of 5.95 grams of Chitta near a private school in Kangra. The accused, identified as Nabrit and a resident of Bankhandi, was apprehended by a team from Kangra Police Station.

The arrest was made under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the accused is set to appear before a magistrate today for further legal proceedings, according to DSP Kangra Ankit Sharma.

This successful operation reflects Kangra Police’s ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling and apprehend individuals involved in such illicit activities. DSP Sharma emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining vigilance, urging parents to be proactive in monitoring their children’s behaviour and activities.

“Parents of children are also being appealed to keep an eye on their children and give them as much time as possible. Any behavioural change in the attitude of their children should be taken seriously by parents,” DSP Sharma stated.

The seizure of Chitta, a potent form of synthetic drugs, underscores the persistent challenges law enforcement faces in curbing drug abuse and trafficking. Kangra Police’s swift action serves as a reminder of their commitment to safeguarding communities and deterring drug-related crimes in the region.