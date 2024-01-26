Shimla – In a jubilant display of patriotism, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla hoisted the National Flag at the iconic Ridge in Shimla, marking the 75th Republic Day celebrations. The Governor, accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, presided over the state-level festivities, witnessing an impressive march past led by Parade Commander Lt. Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles.

The parade featured contingents from the Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Haryana Police, State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services, and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, among others. Notably, the Horticulture Department’s tableau clinched the top prize of Rs. 10,000, showcasing diverse developmental initiatives.

Adding a cultural touch to the celebration, Bal Ashram Tuti Kandi, along with troupes from Shimla, Sirmaur, and Government Senior Secondary School, Rohru, delivered captivating performances. The North Zone Cultural Center from Haryana also contributed to the cultural mosaic, while the police band stole the show.

In a nod to digital innovation, Governor Shukla awarded winners of the HP Digital-Ignition contest, organized by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance. The occasion also saw the Governor presenting prizes and appreciation certificates to outstanding hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla; Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda; and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Chamba, received state-level honours, with Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex Khaneri Rampur in Shimla and Prabhudas Clinic and Nursing Home Shimla earning district-level recognition.

In a symbolic gesture towards gender empowerment, both the Governor and Chief Minister released balloons carrying the message of ‘Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao.’ Similar celebrations unfolded at state, district, and sub-divisional levels, echoing the spirit of Republic Day across Himachal Pradesh.