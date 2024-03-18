Hamirpur – In a recent crackdown on narcotics, Hamirpur police have apprehended three individuals, including a lab attendant employed at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur, with 10.67 grams of Chitta, a potent form of synthetic drugs. The incident has sparked concerns regarding drug abuse within educational institutions.

The arrests were made following a police operation in the Jambala outpost of Hamirpur. Among the accused are Rajneesh Sharma from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Vishal Raj from Hamirpur and Sunil Sharma from Jambala, Hamirpur. Notably, Vishal Raj serves as a lab attendant at NIT Hamirpur, raising questions about drug access and security within the campus premises.

This development comes against the backdrop of a tragic incident in October, where an M.Tech student from NIT Hamirpur succumbed to a drug overdose. Subsequently, the police discovered Chitta within the NIT Hamirpur campus, implicating several students. The recurrence of such incidents underscores the urgent need for stringent measures to curb drug circulation and consumption among students.

It has been revealed that Vishal Raj’s father works as a head technician in the electrical wing of NIT Hamirpur, while his mother serves as a junior draftsman at the same institution.

Speaking on the matter, SP Hamirpur, Padam Chand, affirmed that the investigation is ongoing, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the commitment to unravelling all facets of the drug network operating within the educational precincts.

The incident serves as a wake-up call for educational institutions and law enforcement agencies alike, highlighting the imperative of proactive measures to safeguard campuses against the scourge of drug abuse.