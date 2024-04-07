In a significant blow to illegal drug activities, the police in Theog have successfully apprehended six individuals suspected of involvement in chitta trafficking. This operation marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against drug-related crimes in the region.

The arrests were made following a thorough investigation into an interstate drug trade racket, with the suspects allegedly playing pivotal roles in the distribution network spanning Kotkhai, Bagi and Ratnadi areas. The crackdown gained momentum after police seized 12 grams of Chitta from Parikshit Dhani, a resident of Kotkhai, on February 14.

Taking swift action, the police intensified their efforts, leading to the arrest of the six accused individuals. Among those apprehended are Aditya Chauhan (25), Paras Jasta (27), Abhay Chauhan (26), Vishwa Raj Singh (32), Ashutosh Sanolta (24), all residents of Kotkhai, and Sahil Kumar (26), hailing from Chandigarh. These arrests bring the total number of individuals in custody in connection with the case to seven.

The police investigating potential connections and further involvement of other individuals in the illicit drug trade. Sanjeev Gandhi, SP Shimla, has confirmed the ongoing investigations, emphasizing the commitment of law enforcement to root out drug-related crimes and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.