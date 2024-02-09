In a groundbreaking move to elevate academic and professional education, Shoolini University has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Institute of Professional Banking (IPB) to introduce an MBA program in Banking and Financial Services.

The MoU was signed by Ashish Khosla, President of Innovation and Marketing, and Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology at Shoolini University, and Gursimran Singh Oberoi from IPB. This strategic partnership aims to foster a comprehensive learning environment for aspiring professionals seeking careers in banking and finance.

Ashish Khosla emphasized the high demand for careers in banking and finance, stating that Shoolini University is committed to equipping its students with the necessary skills through online and distance education to ensure successful placements and roles in this dynamic field. He expressed the university’s aspiration to become the preferred institution for skilling banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and fintech firms.

Khosla outlined the collaboration’s focus on providing practical skills and internship opportunities to students right from the commencement of their MBA course, enhancing their employability. Drawing from his extensive experience as a senior banker in multinational institutions worldwide, Khosla aims to open doors for Shoolini University’s online MBA students in the vibrant world of banking and finance.

Gursimran Singh Oberoi, Managing Director, and founder of IPB, praised the collaboration as a herald of a new era in academic excellence and professional readiness. This partnership is poised to shape the next generation of leaders in banking and financial services, contributing to the overall growth and development of the industry.

The collaborative effort between Shoolini University and the Institute of Professional Banking was initiated by Tarun Gupta, Director of Operations at SCDOE, further emphasizing the commitment to providing a holistic and industry-aligned educational experience.

This strategic alliance not only signifies a leap forward in academic-industry collaboration but also establishes a strong foundation for aspiring professionals to thrive in the competitive landscape of banking and financial services.