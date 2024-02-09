In a significant development for the state of Himachal Pradesh, the expansion of Bhuntar Airport has received a crucial nod with the granting of forest approval. The eagerly awaited clearance comes as a positive step towards enhancing connectivity and tourism prospects in the region.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu confirmed that the necessary forest clearance has been secured, marking a pivotal moment for the ambitious expansion project. The approval adheres to the stringent standards set by the Forest (Conservation) Act and ensures compliance with the security measures mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Bhuntar Airport, nestled amidst the picturesque valleys of Kullu, serves as a vital gateway for tourists seeking access to the breathtaking landscapes of Kullu and Lahaul. With this forest approval in place, the expansion project can now move forward, promising improved infrastructure and facilities for both domestic and international travellers.

Direct flights from Amritsar to Kullu have already been initiated, and the expansion of Bhuntar Airport is expected to further facilitate convenient travel to and from the region. The Chief Minister highlighted the strategic importance of Bhuntar Airport in promoting tourism activities, acknowledging its role as a key economic driver for the state.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed the government’s commitment to promoting tourism as a pivotal sector alongside horticulture and hydropower. The forest clearance for Bhuntar Airport expansion aligns with the broader vision of attracting five crore tourists annually, aiming to make Himachal Pradesh a globally recognized tourist destination.