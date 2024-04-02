In a significant blow to the illicit drug trade, Shimla Police has intensified its efforts against the Chitta mafia, resulting in the seizure of 67.23 grams of Chitta in two separate operations. The Shimla police has launched a relentless pursuit of Chitta smugglers, leading to multiple arrests and disrupting the illegal drug supply chain.

In a recent operation, Shimla Police apprehended seven suspects, including two women, involved in Chitta smuggling. Acting on actionable intelligence, the Shimla Police Special Cell, led by In-charge Ambi Lal, intercepted a Punjab-registered taxi near Mehli. Upon thorough inspection, the police discovered 63.87 grams of Chitta concealed within the vehicle. The decisive action resulted in the apprehension of five individuals.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, personnel from the Dhali police station intercepted a truck at the Bhattakufar apple market and seized 3.36 grams of Chitta.

SP Sanjeev Gandhi reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to dismantling the Chitta mafia and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. The authorities have initiated legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the apprehended individuals.