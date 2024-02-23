Shimla – Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) announced today the commencement of the Commercial Operation of its 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Station in District Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh. This milestone brings SJVN’s total installed capacity to an impressive 2277 MW, with ten Power Stations currently operational.

Executed by SJVN’s renewable arm, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), the Gujrai Solar Power Station was brought to fruition at a cost of Rs. 281 crores. The project is expected to generate an annual revenue of approximately Rs. 32 crores. Anticipating an output of 107 million units in its first year, the estimated cumulative energy generation over 25 years is set to reach 2477 million units.

Chairman & Managing Director Geeta Kapur emphasized SJVN’s commitment to increasing the country’s non-fossil fuel-based energy generation and achieving a Net Zero emission target by 2070.

SGEL secured the grid-connected solar project at a tariff of Rs. 2.98 per unit through a Tariff-based Competitive Bidding Process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) in November 2022. The Power Purchase Agreement has been inked with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for a 25-year duration.

This achievement not only solidifies SJVN’s position in the renewable energy sector but also contributes significantly to the nation’s efforts towards sustainable and eco-friendly power generation. The Gujrai Solar Power Station stands as a testament to SJVN’s dedication to green energy initiatives and marks a pivotal moment in Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards a cleaner and greener future.